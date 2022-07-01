Highway construction continues in Saskatchewan as the long weekend arrives

Send this page to someone via email

As many Saskatchewan residents hit the road for the Canada Day long weekend, the province is reminding travelers to be cautious this weekend as highway construction crews continue their work.

“Our construction projects are designed to provide a safe and efficient road network for the people of our province, and this comes with some short-term inconveniences over the construction season,” Highways Minister Jeremy Cockrill said.

“When travelling, you should always leave yourself some extra time and check the Highway Hotline when planning your route.”

Through work zones, drivers must slow down to 60 km/h, regardless of whether or not workers are present.

A number of highways near provincial parks will be under construction this weekend including:

Highway 26 to Meadow Lake Provincial Park

Highway 38 to Greenwater Provincial Park

Highway 204 access to Battlefords Provincial Park

Paving will also occur on roadways within the Battlefords and Meadow Lake Provincial Parks.

As Canada celebrates its birthday, SGI is also reminding drivers to take it slow this weekend.

“It’s estimated that for every 10 km/hr over 90 km/hr you travel, you use 10 per cent more fuel,” SGI said in a press release. “Speeding tickets start at $170 for 10km/h over the limit.”

