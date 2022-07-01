Menu

Canada

Highway construction continues in Saskatchewan as the long weekend arrives

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted July 1, 2022 1:33 pm
Mounties are asking the public for help as they continue to investigate a fatal Saskatchewan structure fire along Highway 13 east of Redvers. They have released photos of the area in the hope it assists people to recall the location. View image in full screen
As many Saskatchewan families hit the road this weekend, the province wants to remind drivers to slow down through construction zones. Supplied / Saskatchewan RCMP

As many Saskatchewan residents hit the road for the Canada Day long weekend, the province is reminding travelers to be cautious this weekend as highway construction crews continue their work.

Read more: Five possible tornadoes touch down in Saskatchewan

“Our construction projects are designed to provide a safe and efficient road network for the people of our province, and this comes with some short-term inconveniences over the construction season,” Highways Minister Jeremy Cockrill said.

“When travelling, you should always leave yourself some extra time and check the Highway Hotline when planning your route.”

Through work zones, drivers must slow down to 60 km/h, regardless of whether or not workers are present.

A number of highways near provincial parks will be under construction this weekend including:

  • Highway 26 to Meadow Lake Provincial Park
  • Highway 38 to Greenwater Provincial Park
  • Highway 204 access to Battlefords Provincial Park

Paving will also occur on roadways within the Battlefords and Meadow Lake Provincial Parks.

Read more: Canada Day: What’s open, closed in Regina

As Canada celebrates its birthday, SGI is also reminding drivers to take it slow this weekend.

“It’s estimated that for every 10 km/hr over 90 km/hr you travel, you use 10 per cent more fuel,” SGI said in a press release. “Speeding tickets start at $170 for 10km/h over the limit.”

Click to play video: 'Tips to conserve gas' Tips to conserve gas
