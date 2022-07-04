‘Do not approach’: Toronto police seek public’s assistance in locating elopee

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating an elopee in Toronto.

Toronto police are searching for 55-year-old Martin Jambrits, who was last seen on Sunday at 11:38 p.m., in the Dowling Avenue and King Street West area.

An elopee is a person who is subject to detention at a psychiatric facility but is “absent without leave.”

According to police, he is five-feet-nine-inches tall, with a heavy build.

Jambrits was seen wearing a blue hat, a blue shirt, black pants and white shoes.

Police said Jambrits is currently bound by a Form 49 Warrant of Committal.

A Form 49 is issued by the Ontario Review Board when someone is found to be not criminally responsible for a charge in court.

Officers said in 2016 he was found not criminally responsible for two counts of sexual assault.

Police are concerned for his safety.

“If located, do not approach, call 9-1-1 immediately,” officers said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.