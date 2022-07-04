Menu

Crime

OPP lay over 2,500 charges in the Central Region during Canada Day week

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted July 4, 2022 2:15 pm
Ontario Provincial Police cruiser in this file photo. View image in full screen
Ontario Provincial Police cruiser in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

More than 2,500 charges were laid in the Ontario Provincial Police’s (OPP) central region during Canada Day week, the force says.

OPP said officers in central region detachments laid 2,568 traffic-related charges between June 25 and July 3.

“This weeklong campaign was designed to save lives and reduce injuries on Ontario’s roads, trails and waterways with a special focus on safety equipment,” police said in a news release.

Read more: ‘Dangerous and illegal’: TTC investigating after video appears to show men train surfing

Here’s a list of charges that were laid in the central region:

  • 1,331 speeding charges
  • 863 various highway traffic act or hazardous moving violations
  • 31 stunt driving charges
  • 63 charges for impairment by drugs or alcohol
  • 10 suspensions for warning range on approved roadside screening devices
  • 26 distracted driving charges
  • 170 motor vehicle seatbelt charges
  • Six off-road vehicle seatbelt charges
  • 44 personal floatation device or life jacket charges
  • Six charges for no helmets on off-road vehicles

OPP said officers conducted 2,746 traffic stops to ramp up “enforcement and education regarding the presence and use of lifesaving equipment to help ensure Ontarians travelled safely on and off the road.”

“As summer has arrived, the OPP is counting on everyone to comply with all traffic, off-road and marine laws,” the release read. “Doing so will go a long way toward reducing the number of deaths and serious injuries on roads, waterways and trails.”

