OPP lay over 2,500 charges in the Central Region during Canada Day week

More than 2,500 charges were laid in the Ontario Provincial Police’s (OPP) central region during Canada Day week, the force says.

OPP said officers in central region detachments laid 2,568 traffic-related charges between June 25 and July 3.

“This weeklong campaign was designed to save lives and reduce injuries on Ontario’s roads, trails and waterways with a special focus on safety equipment,” police said in a news release.

Here’s a list of charges that were laid in the central region:

1,331 speeding charges

863 various highway traffic act or hazardous moving violations

31 stunt driving charges

63 charges for impairment by drugs or alcohol

10 suspensions for warning range on approved roadside screening devices

26 distracted driving charges

170 motor vehicle seatbelt charges

Six off-road vehicle seatbelt charges

44 personal floatation device or life jacket charges

Six charges for no helmets on off-road vehicles

OPP said officers conducted 2,746 traffic stops to ramp up “enforcement and education regarding the presence and use of lifesaving equipment to help ensure Ontarians travelled safely on and off the road.”

“As summer has arrived, the OPP is counting on everyone to comply with all traffic, off-road and marine laws,” the release read. “Doing so will go a long way toward reducing the number of deaths and serious injuries on roads, waterways and trails.”