Summerland lavender farm opens to the public

There’s a new attraction in Summerland, B.C., now that Oasis Lavender Co-operative has opened its gates to the public.

The 0.6-hectare farm is home to 2,500 plants of eight different lavender varieties, including a white lavender plant.

“Some that are used for culinary use and safe for food and others are known for their oil properties,” said Toni Boot, Oasis Lavender Co-operative co-founder.

On weekends the public is invited to roam through the rows of lavender with a tour guide and walk through the labyrinth.

“We are open every weekend now on Friday, Saturdays and Sundays, we will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and we are at the Penticton Farmers Market as well,” said Boot.

The lavender farm has some good neighbours; the farm is near the vegetable garden of Localmotive Organic Delivery and the vines of Okanagan Crush Pad Winery, which owns the land and leases it out to create a biodiverse farm.

“We really want to see this site used being used as a full-functioning farm and not just a vineyard,” said Christine Coletta of Okanagan Crush Pad Winery.

After the tour, you can cool off with a glass of lavender iced tea and purchase a few lavender goodies.

The lavender farm was planted last year, and now the flowers and stems are being harvested and turned into soaps, room sprays and more to generate revenue to keep the farm flourishing.