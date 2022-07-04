Damage pegged at $150K in London, Ont. apartment fire, officials say

Send this page to someone via email

London, Ont., fire officials estimated damage at $150,000 after a fire broke out in an apartment building near Hyde Park on Monday morning.

Just after 7 a.m., fire crews were called to 85 Fiddlers Green Rd. in relation to a fire that broke out in a ground-level apartment.

According to London Fire Department deputy platoon chief Colin Shewell, the apartment sustained significant water, smoke and fire damage.

“There were no reported injuries,” Shewell said. “However, our firefighters did encounter high heat and high smoke but were able to put that out in a very timely manner.”

“We do have a family that is going to be displaced,” Shewell added. “We have been in contact with Red Cross to find them accommodations to move forward.”

Incident update: ventilation completed with zero readings. Tenants allowed back into the building. One tenant treated on scene and released by @MLPS911 Fire Investigator on scene to determine origin & cause. #ldnont pic.twitter.com/OP7Okcjejm — London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) July 4, 2022

Fire investigators were called out to the scene, but as of 10 a.m. Monday, were still not able to enter the building due to high carbon monoxide levels noted in the initial inspection.

The investigation is still ongoing to determine the cause and origin of the fire.