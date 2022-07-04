Menu

Sports

New Jets coach Bowness to speak Monday morning

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 4, 2022 11:18 am

The new face behind the bench of the Winnipeg Jets will re-introduce himself to the city Monday morning.

Head coach Rick Bowness, announced Sunday as the third head coach in Jets 2.0 history, will speak to media alongside GM Kevin Cheveldayoff at 11:30 a.m.

Read more: Winnipeg Jets reach into past, hire Rick Bowness as next head coach

Bowness, 67, is a blast from the past for Winnipeg hockey fans, having played 45 games in a Jets uniform in 1980-81, and spending more than a decade behind the bench of the city’s original NHL team as an assistant coach and head coach.

Most recently, he led the Dallas Stars to the 2020 Stanley Cup final.

Bowness replaces interim head coach Dave Lowry, who took over for longtime bench boss Paul Maurice, who stepped down partway through last season.

Global News will stream the news conference on this page.

