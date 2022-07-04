Fire destroys recently sold house in Port Hope

Send this page to someone via email

No injuries were reported after a late-night fire destroyed a recently sold home in the west end of Port Hope on Sunday.

Just before midnight, Port Hope Fire and Emergency Services from all three fire stations responded to a reported fire on Lakeshore Road.

The Port Hope Police Service said no one was home when the fire broke out since the house was sold in late June and the new owners had yet to move in. A moving container was in the driveway.

Fire crews say a grass fire in the rear of the home quickly spread. By the time firefighters arrived, flames had engulfed the rear of the house.

Next-door neighbour Angela Grogan — a mayoral candidate — told Global News Peterborough that one of her sons “rushed” into her room to wake her up, telling her there was a fire.

“I sort of ignored it for a moment but he was persistent,” said Grogan. “So I ran to my kitchen and living room area, I saw the sunroom and thought it was on fire — the whole room was glowing with flames. We ran to the backyard and realized it was the house next to us that was on fire.”

Grogan said she called 911 and attempted to douse some of the flames.

“It continued in the backyard so I got my hose and began soaking my sunroom and trees but then it became too intense,” she said.

Firefighters began with a defensive attack on the blaze as police closed Lakeshore Road between Strachan Street and Baulch Road.

Police say the cause of the fire remains under investigation. A damage estimate was not available.

“I’m so glad no one was hurt and everyone was safe,” said Grogan, who noted she had yet to meet the new homeowners.

“I want to thank the first responders and neighbours who came out. It’s such a great community here on Lakeshore. It’s comforting to know how much we care for each other.”

