No injuries after kitchen fire at north-end Peterborough home

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

No injuries were reported following a kitchen fire at a home in Peterborough on Sunday afternoon.

According to Peterborough Fire Services platoon chief Don Broersma, around 4:35 p.m., crews responded to a report of a kitchen fire at a home on Glebemount Crescent in the city’s north end.

Broersma says a crew worked its way through the smoke-filled house and located the fire and quickly extinguished the blaze.

“Working smoke detectors are attributed for alerting the occupants of the smoke and fire and allowed them to safely exit the house and call 911,” he said.

A cause of the fire was not provided.

Damage is estimated at $45,000, the service said.

4:49 Health Matters: Fire safety in the kitchen Health Matters: Fire safety in the kitchen – Feb 9, 2022