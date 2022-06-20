Menu

Fire

No injuries after kitchen fire at north-end Peterborough home

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 20, 2022 10:42 am
Peterborough Fire Services were called to a kitchen fire at a home on June 19, 2022. View image in full screen
Peterborough Fire Services were called to a kitchen fire at a home on June 19, 2022. Peterborough Fire Services

No injuries were reported following a kitchen fire at a home in Peterborough on Sunday afternoon.

According to Peterborough Fire Services platoon chief Don Broersma, around 4:35 p.m., crews responded to a report of a kitchen fire at a home on Glebemount Crescent in the city’s north end.

Broersma says a crew worked its way through the smoke-filled house and located the fire and quickly extinguished the blaze.

“Working smoke detectors are attributed for alerting the occupants of the smoke and fire and allowed them to safely exit the house and call 911,” he said.

Trending Stories

A cause of the fire was not provided.

Damage is estimated at $45,000, the service said.

