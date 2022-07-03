Menu

Canada

Prairie Mountain Health reduces ER hours in some towns due to staffing shortages

By Corey Callaghan Global News
Posted July 3, 2022 5:49 pm
Emergency Room Sign View image in full screen
Some rural Manitoba emergency departments will be closed or have reduced hours for the foreseeable future. Global News

Some Manitoba emergency departments will be closed or working on reduced hours for the foreseeable future due to staffing shortages.

Prairie Mountain Health says Treherne and Melita ER and hospital admissions will be suspended for the time being.

For Grandview, emergency department services will be in place 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday. Overnight and weekend ER access won’t be available as of July 8.

The Souris ER will be open 24/7 expect for Mondays and Wednesdays.

Read more: ER closures expected as doctors concerned over rural and Northern Manitoba health care

Prairie Mountain says it’s working to recruit doctors and other health care staff to try and reinstate normal operations.

Officials are urging people dealing with emergency situations to call 9-1-1.

“We thank the residents of Prairie Mountain Health for their patience and understanding during this time. Please help by using the Emergency Department during the designated hours for the purpose it was designed for – to manage serious health care needs. All less serious health care needs should be addressed through your primary care (doctor or nurse practitioner’s) clinic,” the health authority said on its website.

The latest restrictions and closures come as hospitals deal with staffing shortages all across the province.

Click to play video: 'WRHA continues work to reduce lengthy wait times' WRHA continues work to reduce lengthy wait times
WRHA continues work to reduce lengthy wait times – May 26, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Health Care tagHospital tagManitoba Health tagEmergency Room tagER tagclinic tagPrairie Mountain Health tagHealth Care Clinic tag

