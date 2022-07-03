Menu

Politics

Australia will ban Russian gold imports, give more armoured vehicles to Ukraine, PM says

By Staff Reuters
Posted July 3, 2022 12:13 pm
Click to play video: 'Russia warns of ‘serious’ consequences over new sanctions' Russia warns of ‘serious’ consequences over new sanctions
WATCH ABOVE: Russia warns of 'serious' consequences over new sanctions – Jun 21, 2022

Australia will provide 34 additional armoured vehicles to Ukraine and prohibit Russian gold imports, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in Kyiv on Sunday.

Read more: Russia claims control of key city in eastern Ukraine

Speaking at a press conference in Ukraine’s capital alongside President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Albanese said Australia would impose sanctions and travel bans on 16 more Russian ministers and oligarchs, bringing the total number of Russian individuals sanctioned by Australia to 843.

Albanese said Australia would give Ukraine 14 more armored personnel carriers and 20 Bushmaster vehicles.
— Reporting by Max Hunder

© 2022 Reuters
Russia tagUkraine tagUkraine news tagRussia News tagVolodymyr Zelenskyy tagrussian economy tagAnthony Albanese tagVladimir Ptin tag

