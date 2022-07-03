Australia will ban Russian gold imports, give more armoured vehicles to Ukraine, PM says

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Australia will provide 34 additional armoured vehicles to Ukraine and prohibit Russian gold imports, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in Kyiv on Sunday.

Read more: Russia claims control of key city in eastern Ukraine

Speaking at a press conference in Ukraine’s capital alongside President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Albanese said Australia would impose sanctions and travel bans on 16 more Russian ministers and oligarchs, bringing the total number of Russian individuals sanctioned by Australia to 843.

Albanese said Australia would give Ukraine 14 more armored personnel carriers and 20 Bushmaster vehicles.

— Reporting by Max Hunder