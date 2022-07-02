N.S. man charged with dangerous operation of vehicle, flight from police

Send this page to someone via email

A 32-year-old Nova Scotia man is facing several charges after allegedly using a vehicle to ram an RCMP cruiser while fleeing on Canada Day.

RCMP said they first received a report of a man drinking in a parked vehicle in Elmsdale, N.S. at 12:27 p.m. on Friday.

In a news release, police said officers found the man in the vehicle, but he fled in it as they approached.

“Shortly after, he was again located nearby on a rural road where he was seen doing circles with the vehicle on the roadway and drove backwards down the road intentionally ramming a RCMP vehicle and fleeing,” RCMP said.

“Police did not pursue.”

Officers later found the vehicle just after 7:30 p.m. in Upper Rawdon, and also discovered the vehicle had been reported stolen from Truro on June 28.

On Saturday at 9:15 a.m., police “received calls from the public of a man walking on the side of the roadway on 354 Hwy. near Rawdon.” The man was arrested.

Christopher Wade Ross 32, has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime, dangerous operation of a vehicle and flight from police. He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on July 4.