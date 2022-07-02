Menu

Environment

New Westminster’s Quayside boardwalk closed due to high water concerns

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted July 2, 2022 3:33 pm
The City of New Westminster.
The City of New Westminster. City of New Westminster

The City of New Westminster has closed the wooden portion of the Quayside boardwalk in anticipation of rising water levels on the Fraser River.

The boardwalk from 10th Street westward to the rail bridge, starting on July 2, is closed to the general public.

Read more: Evacuation alert issued for Vancouver’s Barnston Island as floodwaters rise

The B.C. River Forecast Centre has issued a “high-streamflow advisory” for the Fraser River and it remains in effect.

“Given the elevated water levels, the City of New Westminster is urging residents to remain aware and use caution when around the Fraser River shoreline, in particular, Quayside, Port Royal, Braid Industrial Area, Sapperton Landing and other exposed and low-lying areas adjacent to the Fraser or Brunette rivers,” city staff said.

“Please keep pets out and away from fast-moving water.”

City officials are warning local residents that below-ground parking areas may experience minor flooding, but no major flooding is expected.

