City of Mission preparing for high waters

The City of Mission is making preparations for high water that is expected to arrive around July 7.
As part of the city’s flood preparedness and response plan, engineering and public works staff are installing tiger dam tubes and gabion wire cages along low areas of the Mission dike and other areas near the Fraser River.
The BC River Forecast Centre is predicting a level of 7.3 metres by July 7.
“These predictions are more than five days out and have a high degree of uncertainty as they are dependent to a large degree on rainfall and other factors,” City of Mission staff said.
“Property owners are encouraged to have a plan in place for flooding and check the updated predictions on a daily basis by visiting the real-time water levels website.”
City staff said they will continue to monitor the Fraser River and will update the community accordingly.
