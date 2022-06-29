State of local emergency for Central Okanagan expires

Send this page to someone via email

A state of local emergency for the Central Okanagan due to localized flooding has expired.

On Wednesday, Central Okanagan Emergency Operations said the state of local emergency — for flooding along Mission Creek, Scotty Creek and the upper reaches of Mill Creek — expired at 12:01 a.m.

“Mountain snowpacks have continued to melt over the last two weeks,” said emergency operations. “While creek levels have dropped, extreme rain events could cause creeks to rise again.”

Emergency operations says it and local governments will continue to monitor weather conditions and will advise the public if conditions change.

In related news, Central Okanagan Emergency Operations also issued a reminder about Okanagan Lake and other local lakes.

Story continues below advertisement

Currently, the lake is at 342.62 metres, or 14 cm above full pool. Emergency operations says other lakes in the region, like Ellison and Kalamalka, also remain above full pool.

“With the long weekend approaching, boaters are also encouraged to keep their distance from the shoreline and keep speeds low to reduce potential shoreline erosion by wakes and waves,” said emergency operations.

It’s also asking that until water levels recede, please leave debris that’s washed up along the waterfront in place to protect against erosion.

1:26 The city of Winnipeg receives more than 100 calls related to flooding on Friday The city of Winnipeg receives more than 100 calls related to flooding on Friday

Also, emergency operations says residents who have piled sandbags on their property may want to keep them in place until the threat of flooding passes.

However, if they decide to remove them, be aware that if they were sitting in water, they may contain mould, so take precautions. And under no circumstances should they be emptied into creeks, lakes, wetlands, beaches or other water areas.

Story continues below advertisement

“The impact can destroy fish habitat and affect drinking water supply, infrastructure, flood control, navigation and recreational activities,” said emergency operations. “It is also illegal.”

For more information on flooding, visit Get Prepared BC.

4:16 B.C. flood watch: changing weather concerns B.C. flood watch: changing weather concerns – Jun 22, 2022