Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

State of local emergency for Central Okanagan expires

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 29, 2022 6:08 pm
The state of local emergency for flooding along Mission Creek (seen here), Scotty Creek and the upper reaches of Mill Creek expired Wednesday at 12:01 a.m. View image in full screen
The state of local emergency for flooding along Mission Creek (seen here), Scotty Creek and the upper reaches of Mill Creek expired Wednesday at 12:01 a.m. Global News

A state of local emergency for the Central Okanagan due to localized flooding has expired.

On Wednesday, Central Okanagan Emergency Operations said the state of local emergency — for flooding along Mission Creek, Scotty Creek and the upper reaches of Mill Creek — expired at 12:01 a.m.

“Mountain snowpacks have continued to melt over the last two weeks,” said emergency operations. “While creek levels have dropped, extreme rain events could cause creeks to rise again.”

Read more: New flood watch, high stream advisories and evacuation alerts as rains swell B.C. rivers

Emergency operations says it and local governments will continue to monitor weather conditions and will advise the public if conditions change.

In related news, Central Okanagan Emergency Operations also issued a reminder about Okanagan Lake and other local lakes.

Story continues below advertisement

Currently, the lake is at 342.62 metres, or 14 cm above full pool. Emergency operations says other lakes in the region, like Ellison and Kalamalka, also remain above full pool.

“With the long weekend approaching, boaters are also encouraged to keep their distance from the shoreline and keep speeds low to reduce potential shoreline erosion by wakes and waves,” said emergency operations.

Trending Stories

It’s also asking that until water levels recede, please leave debris that’s washed up along the waterfront in place to protect against erosion.

Click to play video: 'The city of Winnipeg receives more than 100 calls related to flooding on Friday' The city of Winnipeg receives more than 100 calls related to flooding on Friday
The city of Winnipeg receives more than 100 calls related to flooding on Friday

Also, emergency operations says residents who have piled sandbags on their property may want to keep them in place until the threat of flooding passes.

However, if they decide to remove them, be aware that if they were sitting in water, they may contain mould, so take precautions. And under no circumstances should they be emptied into creeks, lakes, wetlands, beaches or other water areas.

Story continues below advertisement

“The impact can destroy fish habitat and affect drinking water supply, infrastructure, flood control, navigation and recreational activities,” said emergency operations. “It is also illegal.”

For more information on flooding, visit Get Prepared BC.

Click to play video: 'B.C. flood watch: changing weather concerns' B.C. flood watch: changing weather concerns
B.C. flood watch: changing weather concerns – Jun 22, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kelowna tagOkanagan tagcentral okanagan tagBC Flooding tagBC Interior tagsouthern interior tagmission creek tagmill creek tagCentral Okanagan Emergency Operations tagState of local emergency tagLocalized Flooding tagScotty Creek tagstate of local emergency expires tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers