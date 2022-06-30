Evacuation alert issued for Vancouver’s Barnston Island as floodwaters rise

Send this page to someone via email

An evacuation alert has been issued for Barnston Island, located in Electoral Area A, by Metro Vancouver, due to rapidly rising floodwaters from the Fraser River.

Barston Island residents, while not required to leave at this time, are being encouraged by officials to prepare for a potential evacuation order that may come over the long weekend.

“Metro Vancouver staff are actively monitoring Fraser River levels, patrolling dikes, deploying sandbags, and have established a command post on site to coordinate evacuation activities,” Metro Vancouver staff said.

“A state of local emergency has been declared to restrict access to the island and to support a potential evacuation.”

The BC River Forecast Centre, Environment Canada and Emergency Management BC predict increasing river flows over the next several days, due to snow melt and precipitation.

Access to Barnston Island is now restricted to residents, businesses and those with a family connection. Barnston Island Regional Park is also closed.

