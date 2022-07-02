Family mourns loss of 26-year-old son after downtown Toronto crash

Send this page to someone via email

Gregory Nathan Girgis had finished work and was walking to the gym just before midnight on Canada Day, when he was hit by the driver of Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Girgis, 26, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene, at University Avenue and Wellington Street, where seven others were injured.

Nitan Thakur, the driver of the Jeep, which allegedly collided with two other cars and another pedestrian, was arrested by police.

“It wasn’t an accident … you cannot say it’s an accident,” said Avril Higginson, Girgis’ mother. “My son died, Gregory died, he was taken away from all of us… I’m more than heartbroken.”

Police said that 26-year-old Thakur went through a red light at the intersection.

“He was very much liked by his friends, he was a sincere person and (he) would help anybody,” Atef Girgis, Gregory’s father, told Global News.

Girgis’ youngest son, Victor, returned home from work in the early hours of Saturday morning to find Toronto police officers waiting on the doorstep. They broke the terrible news. “I haven’t slept since,” his mother said.

“I couldn’t believe it,” his father said. “We’re going to miss him.”

Around 100 people stopped by the scene of the crash, where Girgis’ family shed tears and told stories about the person they lost. They remembered him as a kind, hardworking and adventurous young man.

The scene of Friday night’s devastation has been transformed, with flowers and a memorial setup Saturday to replace the wreckage that came before.

At one point, Girgis’ father knelt, picking up the sand that was left there by authorities — remembering where his son perished.

“His soul is a very fun-loving soul; he loved to travel,” his older sister, Sarra Munoz, said. “I’d pave the way and then he’d follow behind me on my world travels but then superseded me and travelled to many more countries than I did — a globetrotter at heart.”

Thakur, the driver, is scheduled to appear in court Saturday. He faces six charges, including impaired operation causing death, dangerous driving causing death and impaired operation causing bodily harm.

For the family whose lives have been torn apart by the incident, it is unthinkable that anyone could get behind the wheel of a vehicle after drinking.

“You’ve got Uber, you’ve got taxis, call up a friend, have a designated driver,” Higginson said. “It’s tragic, he shouldn’t have gone because of the negligence of a drunken driver.”

Gregory’s father, like the rest of his family, is at a loss.

“I don’t know, I don’t know how I feel. People make huge mistakes and someone always pays the price,” Atef Girgis said. “I don’t believe in revenge, he was just an idiot who made a wrong decision … it’s sad, it’s sad.”