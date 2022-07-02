London, Ont. police investigating suspicious underground parking garage fire

Send this page to someone via email

London, Ont., police say they’re investigating a suspicious fire that took place Saturday morning.

Police say shortly before 7:30 a.m., fire crews were called to extinguish a blaze at an underground parking garage located at 50 Capulet Lane, which is near Capulet Lane and Beaverbrook Avenue.

The fire was put out and no injuries were reported.

The fire has been deemed suspicious and police have launched an investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Emergency crews responded to a fire in an underground parking garage at 50 Capulet Ln earlier this morning. Multiple 911 calls received & heavy smoke seen from a distance. Fire is out. No injuries reported at this time. Fire investigators on scene. Working with @lpsmediaoffice pic.twitter.com/6Hsrx5AqXd — London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) July 2, 2022

