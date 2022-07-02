Menu

Crime

London, Ont. police investigating suspicious underground parking garage fire

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted July 2, 2022 12:02 pm
fire View image in full screen
The fire took place at an underground parking garage located at 50 Capulet Lane Saturday morning. London police/Twitter

London, Ont., police say they’re investigating a suspicious fire that took place Saturday morning.

Police say shortly before 7:30 a.m., fire crews were called to extinguish a blaze at an underground parking garage located at 50 Capulet Lane, which is near Capulet Lane and Beaverbrook Avenue.

Read more: Underground parking garage fire deemed suspicious: London police

The fire was put out and no injuries were reported.

The fire has been deemed suspicious and police have launched an investigation.

Trending Stories

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

