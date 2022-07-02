Menu

Canada

London, Ont. police searching for missing 79-year-old man

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted July 2, 2022 11:42 am
missing View image in full screen
79-year-old Tony Zervakos. London police/Provided

London, Ont., police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing senior.

Police say 79-year-old Tony Zervakos was last seen around 3 p.m. Friday in the area of Castlegrove Boulevard and Astoria Court, which is near Sarnia and Wonderland roads.

Zervakos is described as a white man, around 5’8″ and weighing 170 pounds. He has short white hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing grey dress pants with a white and blue checkered short-sleeved button-up shirt along with grey running shoes.

Police believe Zervakos is driving a 2018 grey Chevrolet Cruze with Ontario licence plate number CMLJ710.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

