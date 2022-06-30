Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘This is a nightmare’: Mom of missing Edmonton teenager Lila Smith

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted June 30, 2022 6:07 pm
Click to play video: 'Search continues for Edmonton teen Lila Smith' Search continues for Edmonton teen Lila Smith
WATCH (June 29): Friends, family and officials continue to search for Lila Smith, an Edmonton teenager who was last seen on the bus on her way to school on Friday. Sarah Komadina has more on their efforts.

Miranda Smith, the mother of a 13-year-old Edmonton girl who was last seen getting onto her school bus last Friday morning, issued a statement Thursday.

In a post to a Facebook group, Miranda thanked friends, family and others for their love and support as they search for Lila.

“I am devastated and paralyzed by this situation. Our child going missing is not something we would wish on anyone.

“We are consumed with grief and worry, not knowing where she is or who she might be with. The only place I want to be now is at home,” Miranda wrote.

She said she is working closely with police but staying home to provide support to Lila’s younger sister, “who is heartbroken.”

Read more: Edmonton police ask for help locating 13-year-old girl

Story continues below advertisement

In a news release Sunday, police said Lila was last seen on Friday, June 24, at around 8:30 a.m., in the area of 131 Avenue and 91 Street, which is next to Killarney Junior High School.

Smith is described as five-foot-10 with a slim build, weighing around 100 pounds. She has blue eyes and short brown hair, her family said. She was wearing a hoodie with a blue body and white arms, with a black-and-white checkered hoodie pocket, along with ripped blue jeans and black Converse shoes. She was carrying a backpack.

Trending Stories
A police handout photo of Lila Smith, 13, who Edmonton police are searching for after she went missing on June 24, 2022. View image in full screen
Edmonton Police said Lila Smith, 13, was wearing a distinctive multicolored sweater when she was last seen on Friday, June 24, 2022. Courtesy: Edmonton Police

“Lila and her sister are everything to us,” Miranda wrote. “We need to bring our daughter home.

“We cannot thank you enough for all the love and support extended to us and for continuing to share that Lila is still missing.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are overwhelmed by the love and support, and all of the community’s ongoing support in helping to bring Lila home. Your love has provided comfort in our darkest hours.”

Click to play video: 'Edmonton police ask for help finding missing 13-year-old girl' Edmonton police ask for help finding missing 13-year-old girl
Edmonton police ask for help finding missing 13-year-old girl

Miranda said her husband and family friend Robyn have been speaking to the media to spread the word about Lila’s disappearance.

Lila’s little sister Leighton spoke to Global News on June 27. She said she loves her sister and misses her a lot. Leighton said they do “almost everything together.”

“This is not a situation any parent or sibling should ever have to comprehend or endure,” Miranda wrote on Thursday. “We are consoling (Leighton) and offering her comfort as we are all consumed with emotion.

“This is a nightmare for us.”

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton police tagSchool Bus tagMissing Girl tagTeen missing tagLila Smith tagKillarney Junior High School tagmising teen tagedmonton teen missing tagMiranda Smith tagmissing edmonton youth tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers