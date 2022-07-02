Man arrested in relation to Toronto moving company scam: police

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police have arrested a man after an alleged moving scam.

In a media release, Toronto police said they attended a call for a dispute relating to a moving company scam on June 30 in the area of Cosburn and Pape avenues.

Police said a man hired a company online to help him move. He was told the service would cost between $600 and $800.

When the moving truck arrived, the company took a $400 deposit. Halfway through loading the truck, the supervisor took a further $400 from the man, police said.

However, once the man’s possessions were fully loaded into the truck, he was told the final bill was actually $3,200, police said. The supervisor refused to unload any of the man’s possessions until he paid the bill, according to police.

On Thursday, police arrested Dashen Smith a 42-year-old man from Toronto. He faces several charges including fraud under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

He appeared in court on Friday.

Dashen Smith, 42. TPS/Handout