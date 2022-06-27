Menu

Crime

‘I’m just tired and fed up’: Victims in alleged moving scam seek to recover items

By Erica Vella & Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 27, 2022 5:01 pm
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Toronto police say a 33-year-old man has been charged after allegedly setting a woman on fire on a city bus on Friday in what is now being investigated as a suspected hate crime. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. View image in full screen
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Toronto police say a 33-year-old man has been charged after allegedly setting a woman on fire on a city bus on Friday in what is now being investigated as a suspected hate crime. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Harrison Browne made plans to move to Toronto and hired the moving company All You Can Move in May for its affordable prices.

The movers arrived to Milton to pack up his belongings and he thought he would be reunited with his items at his Toronto home, but Browne said while he was en route, he received a phone call from the company’s accountant demanding more money.

“I get a call from their accountant saying I need to (make) an outstanding payment via e-transfer of just under $3,000,” Browne said.

“I was like, ‘This is ridiculous.’”

Brown said the company would not return his items until he paid the money.

“[They said] your stuff is our property, essentially until you pay that amount,” he said.
“Eventually it clicked … this is not standard business practice. I’m being scammed.”

Read more: Police warn public after ‘multiple’ pickpocket thefts in Toronto’s entertainment district

Browne said he contacted police and a week after the incident, Const. Christopher Long connected with him and informed him he was one of at least 22 victims.

“They get them with the low prices and unfortunately when they get the items on the truck and when the truck is in motion, they get a call saying they now owed thousands more than they originally expected and some people can’t afford to pay it,” said Long.

“[Victims] are all over Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia.”

Two Toronto men have been arrested in connection with a moving scam

Police said the men operated businesses under several names:

• 12282569 Canada Inc.
• O’Canada Movers
• Roadway Moving and Storage Inc.
• SafeBound Moving and Storage Inc.
• Canadian Principal Movers
• All You Can Move
• Right on Track Moving
• New Vision Moving
• Greenway Moving

Trending Stories

According to police, on June 24, officers executed search warrants in the Bellamy Road and Progress Avenue area.

Read more: Toronto men charged in connection with moving scam: police

Police said two Toronto men were arrested: Cemal Ozturk and Dogan Celik, both 30 years old.

Police said they were each charged with four counts of false pretense, four counts of fraud over $5,000, four counts of mischief over $5,000, four counts of possession of property obtained by crime and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

According to police, they appeared in court on Friday.

“Investigators believe that there may be more victims and they are encouraged to contact police at 41 Division,” the release read.

Read more: Man arrested in connection with carjacking in Toronto: police

In an update on Monday, police said investigators “identified another person believed to be involved in this scam.”

Twenty-seven-year-old Toronto resident Amethyst Jones is wanted for four counts of false pretense, four counts of fraud over $5,000, four counts of mischief over $5,000, four counts of possession of property obtained by crime, and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

Police added that they “have recovered a substantial amount” of items believed to be from victims.

Long said some of those items include personal effects from over a dozen people.

“Their personal effects are in there. Heirlooms of family members that have long passed. Things you can’t replace,” he said.

Browne said he has been relying on donations from family and friends for the last month and a half.

“I’m exhausted. … I’m just tired and fed up. … All my furniture. All my clothes. All my kitchen stuff. Everything I was going to start building my new life in Toronto,” he said.

“Do your research as much as possible. If it’s too good to be true, it probably is.”

Click to play video: 'Toronto couple fighting to get their belongings amid moving scam' Toronto couple fighting to get their belongings amid moving scam
Toronto couple fighting to get their belongings amid moving scam – Aug 7, 2020
