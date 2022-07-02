Police investigating reports of gun shots in Dartmouth neighbourhood

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a reported shooting in Dartmouth on Friday night.

Police received a call about gun shots in the area of Canso Lane just after 10 p.m.

“Officers responded to the area and located a crime scene,” police said in a news release.

No one was injured and there was no “suspect information” available.

Anyone with information is asked to call 902-490-5020 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

