Police investigating reports of gun shots in Dartmouth neighbourhood

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a reported shooting in Dartmouth on Friday night.
Police received a call about gun shots in the area of Canso Lane just after 10 p.m.
“Officers responded to the area and located a crime scene,” police said in a news release.
No one was injured and there was no “suspect information” available.
Anyone with information is asked to call 902-490-5020 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
Experts says gun control measures necessary
