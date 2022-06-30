Woman sexually assaulted by Halifax taxi driver after being picked up downtown: police

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police say they have charged a taxi driver with sexually assaulting a female passenger.

In a release Thursday, police say they received a report about an alleged sexual assault on the evening of May 23.

According to police, a taxi driver allegedly picked up a passenger in downtown Halifax and later sexually assaulted the woman, who he didn’t know.

The taxi driver was arrested in Halifax on June 28.

Police spokesman Const. John MacLeod wouldn’t provide any further details about the alleged incident, including where the woman was picked up by the driver, and where it’s alleged the sexual assault took place.

“It’s still before the court, so we can’t release any details about the incident,” he said.

According to police, 50-year-old Marwan Al Ali, 50, is facing one count of sexual assault and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.