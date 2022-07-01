Menu

Health

Health Canada says shortage of specialized infant formula to continue through summer

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 1, 2022 5:07 pm
Click to play video: 'The high cost of specialized infant formula' The high cost of specialized infant formula
WATCH: The high cost of specialized infant formula

Health Canada says the nationwide shortage of specialized baby formula is expected to continue throughout the summer.

The federal department says shipments of specialized formulas are expected to be available in pharmacies starting the first week of July, but supplies will continue to be limited.

The affected formulas are intended for infants with food allergies and some medical conditions.

Click to play video: 'Hypoallergenic baby formula shortage causing stress for parents' Hypoallergenic baby formula shortage causing stress for parents
Hypoallergenic baby formula shortage causing stress for parents

Health Canada says there is no shortage of regular formula in Canada.

The shortage comes after a massive recall of contaminated formula in February led to the shutdown of Abbott Nutrition’s Michigan plant, where the formula had been produced.

Abbott Nutrition makes the popular Similac and Alimentum formula brands.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 1, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
