Crime

50-year-old man dies after pulled from Lake Huron: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted July 1, 2022 2:23 pm
Ontario Provincial Police cruiser in this file photo. View image in full screen
Ontario Provincial Police cruiser in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Police are investigating after a man has died after being pulled from Lake Huron.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said just after 8:16 a.m., officers received a report that an individual had entered the water in Lake Huron.

Read more: Police investigate death of man at commercial property in Caledon, Ont.

Police said at around 9:50 a.m., an individual was “removed from the water.”

“Lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful, and the individual was pronounced deceased,” OPP said in a news release.

Police have identified the deceased as 50-year-old Robert Klingbrik from Burlington.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

