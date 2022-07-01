50-year-old man dies after pulled from Lake Huron: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating after a man has died after being pulled from Lake Huron.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said just after 8:16 a.m., officers received a report that an individual had entered the water in Lake Huron.

Police said at around 9:50 a.m., an individual was “removed from the water.”

“Lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful, and the individual was pronounced deceased,” OPP said in a news release.

Police have identified the deceased as 50-year-old Robert Klingbrik from Burlington.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.