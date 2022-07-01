Menu

Canada

Montreal police investigate after woman injured in apartment fire

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted July 1, 2022 10:44 am
The cause of the fire is not yet known, according to police. View image in full screen
The cause of the fire is not yet known, according to police. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Mario Beauregard

Montreal police are investigating after a woman was hospitalized following a residential fire early Friday in the city’s Sud-Ouest borough.

The fire department was responding to the call around 1 a.m. at the apartment building at the corner of Marin Avenue and St-Jacques Street.

Firefighters discovered the 35-year-old woman in an apartment, where she was unconscious.

Trending Stories

Read more: 2 dead, 1 injured in house fire on Montreal’s south shore

The victim was taken to hospital, but her condition was stable.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, but police are investigating.

