Montreal police investigate after woman injured in apartment fire

Montreal police are investigating after a woman was hospitalized following a residential fire early Friday in the city’s Sud-Ouest borough.

The fire department was responding to the call around 1 a.m. at the apartment building at the corner of Marin Avenue and St-Jacques Street.

Firefighters discovered the 35-year-old woman in an apartment, where she was unconscious.

The victim was taken to hospital, but her condition was stable.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, but police are investigating.