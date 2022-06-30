2 dead, 1 injured in house fire on Montreal’s south shore

Send this page to someone via email

Two people are dead and a third is in hospital after a house fire on Montreal’s south shore Thursday.

Longueuil police issued a statement online about the fatal fire at a home on Cuvillier Street, which began early in the morning and spread to nearby buildings.

The department said the bodies of the deceased were found in the rubble. They have not been formally identified.

“Investigators are on the scene and will try to establish the causes of the fire,” police said.

Firefighters were first called to the scene shortly after 7:10 a.m. in Longueuil, where several residents were forced to leave their homes.

The third person who was injured and taken to hospital is in critical condition, according to police.

An investigation is underway.

— with files from The Canadian Press