Strumbellas headlining 2022 Canada Day concert in Fort Saskatchewan

Canada’s Juno Award-winning Strumbellas are headlining a Canada Day concert being held northeast of Edmonton on Friday.
The Ontario-based band that fuses pop, rock and folk sensibilities will be performing a Canada Day concert at Legacy Park in Fort Saskatchewan, Alta.
Other musicians scheduled to perform at Legacy Park on Friday night include the CCMA-nominated band Nice Horse and singer-songwriter Hailey Benedict, who was recognized as the 2021 Horizon Female Artist at the Country Music Alberta Awards.
Between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., the City of Fort Saskatchewan says local musicians and entertainers will perform on the Legacy Park Bandshell Stage.
Fort Saskatchewan’s Canada Day festivities are scheduled to end at 10:45 p.m. with a fireworks display at the Rotary Amphitheatre.
For more information on Fort Saskatchewan’s Canada Day plans, click here.
