Canada

Strumbellas headlining 2022 Canada Day concert in Fort Saskatchewan

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted July 1, 2022 12:06 am
The Strumbellas perform at the Juno awards show Sunday April 2, 2017 in Ottawa. View image in full screen
The Strumbellas perform at the Juno awards show Sunday April 2, 2017 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Canada’s Juno Award-winning Strumbellas are headlining a Canada Day concert being held northeast of Edmonton on Friday.

The Ontario-based band that fuses pop, rock and folk sensibilities will be performing a Canada Day concert at Legacy Park in Fort Saskatchewan, Alta.

Other musicians scheduled to perform at Legacy Park on Friday night include the CCMA-nominated band Nice Horse and singer-songwriter Hailey Benedict, who was recognized as the 2021 Horizon Female Artist at the Country Music Alberta Awards.

Between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., the City of Fort Saskatchewan says local musicians and entertainers will perform on the Legacy Park Bandshell Stage.

READ MORE: Ways to celebrate Canada Day 2022 in Edmonton

Fort Saskatchewan’s Canada Day festivities are scheduled to end at 10:45 p.m. with a fireworks display at the Rotary Amphitheatre.

For more information on Fort Saskatchewan’s Canada Day plans, click here.

