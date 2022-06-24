Ways to celebrate Canada Day 2022 in Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton will once again be marking Canada Day with a spectacular fireworks display in the river valley, as well as another display in Mill Woods Park.

Both fireworks shows will start at 11 p.m. on Friday, July 1.

There are several viewing locations the city suggests watching the downtown fireworks display from:

Alberta legislature grounds

Victoria Park

Ezio Faraone Park (west entrance to High Level Bridge on 109 Street north)

Read more: City of Edmonton asking residents to reflect on residential schools on Canada Day

The following viewing areas are accessible by foot only:

River Valley Road trail

Walterdale Hill Road sidewalks and east Promenade

Queen Elizabeth Park

109 Street (between Saskatchewan Drive and the High Level Bridge)

Kinsmen Park will be closed at 6 a.m. on July 1. People will not be able to access to site to watch the fireworks.

Story continues below advertisement

Pedestrian access across the North Saskatchewan River will also be unavailable at the following locations from 9:45 p.m. until 90 minutes after the fireworks end:

High Level Bridge

109 Street southbound, from 97 Avenue/ High Level Bridge to 87 Avenue

Menzies Bridge

Pedestrian access across the river will be available via the Groat Road Bridge, James Macdonald Bridge, Walterdale Bridge and Low Level Bridge.

There will also be several road closures in place on July 1 — some for the entire day and some for just a few hours before and after the fireworks.

1:55 Residential school discoveries, pandemic make for different kind of Canada Day Residential school discoveries, pandemic make for different kind of Canada Day – Jul 1, 2021

River Valley Fireworks – road closures

6 a.m.

Queen Elizabeth Park and Indigenous Art Park : ᐄᓃᐤ (ÎNÎW) River Lot 11∞ parking lots

Fortway Road north of Royal Glenora Club parking lot entrance

8 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Kinsmen Sport Centre and Queen Elizabeth Pool parking lot

Victoria Park, Site #6 parking lot

9:30 p.m.

River Valley Road (westbound traffic permitted only from Victoria Golf Course and Victoria Park)

Fortway Drive at River Valley Road (westbound traffic permitted only from Royal Glenora Club)

9:45 p.m.

Menzies LRT bridge – pedestrian level closed

High Level Bridge sidewalks closed (both sides)

Walterdale Hill

Walterdale Bridge – closed to vehicles; pedestrian access open (both sides)

Queen Elizabeth Park Road

107 Street, from 98 Avenue to Jasper Avenue

109 Street northbound, from 87 Avenue to Saskatchewan Drive

104 Street, south of 96 Avenue

10:15 p.m.

High Level Bridge, closed to vehicles (both directions)

Walterdale Bridge, closed to vehicles (both directions)

11 p.m.

97 Avenue, from 105 Street to 109 Street

109 Street, from 97 Avenue to 100 Avenue

Mill Woods Canada Day celebrations

The festivities at Mill Woods Park — located at 66 Street and 23 Avenue — start at 2 p.m. on July 1.

Story continues below advertisement

This year marks the 30th anniversary for the Mill Woods Canada Day celebrations, and will be marked by multicultural performances, dance, music, fun and fireworks.

Mill Woods Fireworks – road closures

7:30 p.m.

66 Street, from 28 Avenue to 23 Avenue

10:45 p.m.

23 Avenue, from 50 Street to Mill Woods Road

28 Avenue, from 50 Street to Mill Woods Road

Mill Woods Road, from 23 Avenue to 28 Avenue

66 Street, from 19 Avenue to 34 Avenue

Canada Day at the Alberta legislature grounds

Festivities at the Alberta legislature grounds run from noon to 5 p.m. on July 1. Visitors can take part in free, family-friendly entertainment and activities, including a pancake breakfast, ceremonial events and live performances.

The Canada Day celebration will highlight and honour Alberta’s diversity.

Alberta legislature – road closures

6–12 a.m.

99 Avenue, from 107 Street to 108 Street

96 Avenue, from 106 Street to Fortway Drive

107 Street, from 99 Avenue to Fortway Drive

Fortway Drive north, at Royal Glenora Club parking lot entrance

Canada Day at the Edmonton Valley Zoo

Canada Day at the Edmonton Valley Zoo involves a celebration of the facility’s Canadian animals, with special animal talks. People will learn more about what they can do to help support Canadian species.

Story continues below advertisement

There will also be live music, magic shows, a scavenger hunt and other activities at the zoo on Canada Day.

Canada Day at Muttart Conservatory

Festivities at Muttart Conservatory run include upcycled crafts to go with the Junkyard Feature Pyramid. Planting activities will also take place. A circus performer will also be on site.

Chinatown Canada Day celebrations

Celebrate Canada Day in Chinatown in front of the Chinese Benevolent Association of Edmonton with cultural performances, games, craft and trinket sales, and food vendors. The festivities run from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Kinistinâw Park.

Canada Day at the ballpark

Another great place to watch the fireworks is at RE/MAX Field. Catch the Edmonton Riverhawks take on the Nanaimo Nightowls at 7:05 p.m. followed by the fireworks display at 11 p.m.