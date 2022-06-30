Menu

Canada

Park Lafontaine’s Theatre de Verdure reopens after lengthy renovation

By Gloria Henriquez Global News
Posted June 30, 2022 9:32 pm
Click to play video: 'Montreal’s big theatre in the park, le Theatre de la Verdure, is back to wow Montrealers with free summer shows' Montreal’s big theatre in the park, le Theatre de la Verdure, is back to wow Montrealers with free summer shows
Montreal’s big theatre in the park, le Theatre de la Verdure, is back to wow Montrealers with free summer shows

After being closed for eight years for renovations, Park Lafontaine’s outdoor theatre is reopening Thursday night.

Le Theatre de Verdure is kicking off nearly two months of free shows with a presentation from Les Ballets Jazz Montreal.

There are more than 30 different presentations lined up, including circus shows, movie screenings, a music show by Martha Wainwright, the Montreal Symphony Orchestra and many more.

The theatre first opened in 1956.

Through the years, it hosted many events but there was no seating and the stage was very basic.

12
Theatre de Verdure before renovations. View image in gallery mode
Theatre de Verdure before renovations. Theatre de Verdure
22
Park Lafontaine’s Theatre de Verdure reopens after lengthy renovation - image View image in gallery mode

The city sees this new and improved venue, conceived by architectural firm Lemay, as a bridge between nature and culture.

“We’re extremely proud of this open-air theatre,” said Plateau-Mont-Royal mayor Luc Rabouin. “There was a major planning strategy to which the Montreal population contributed its ideas. It allowed to create plans that were contemporary and in harmony with nature and the unique character of this beloved park.”

The theatre is also an opportunity for Montrealers to enjoy big name acts for free and for the artists, it’s a chance to connect with audiences in a different way.

“We’re celebrating our 50th year with two new pieces in this venue, which we performed at numerous times in the past,” said Tony Bougiouris with the Ballets Jazz Montreal.

“We’re just thrilled and we’re really excited to be able to have that exchange with Montrealers.”

The concept is first come, first served.

The full programming is available at Montreal.ca.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
