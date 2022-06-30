Park Lafontaine’s Theatre de Verdure reopens after lengthy renovation

Send this page to someone via email

After being closed for eight years for renovations, Park Lafontaine’s outdoor theatre is reopening Thursday night.

Le Theatre de Verdure is kicking off nearly two months of free shows with a presentation from Les Ballets Jazz Montreal.

There are more than 30 different presentations lined up, including circus shows, movie screenings, a music show by Martha Wainwright, the Montreal Symphony Orchestra and many more.

The theatre first opened in 1956.

Through the years, it hosted many events but there was no seating and the stage was very basic.

The city sees this new and improved venue, conceived by architectural firm Lemay, as a bridge between nature and culture.

“We’re extremely proud of this open-air theatre,” said Plateau-Mont-Royal mayor Luc Rabouin. “There was a major planning strategy to which the Montreal population contributed its ideas. It allowed to create plans that were contemporary and in harmony with nature and the unique character of this beloved park.”

The theatre is also an opportunity for Montrealers to enjoy big name acts for free and for the artists, it’s a chance to connect with audiences in a different way.

“We’re celebrating our 50th year with two new pieces in this venue, which we performed at numerous times in the past,” said Tony Bougiouris with the Ballets Jazz Montreal.

“We’re just thrilled and we’re really excited to be able to have that exchange with Montrealers.”

The concept is first come, first served.

The full programming is available at Montreal.ca.