Education

Indigenous Outdoor Learning Centre opens near Candle Lake, Sask.

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted June 30, 2022 6:15 pm
A ribbon cutting for the Indigenous Outdoor Learning Centre View image in full screen
Ribbon cutting for the new Indigenous Outdoor Learning Centre near Candle Lake. Saskatchewan Polytechnic/ submitted photo

A new encampment revolving around land-based education has launched at the Hannin Creek Education and Applied Research Centre near Candle Lake, Sask.

Saskatchewan Polytechnic, the Saskatchewan Wildlife Federation (SWF) and Prince Albert Grand Council have been collaborating on the project, and four tipis were raised on June 15 for the new Indigenous Outdoor Learning Centre.

Read more: Students at Sask Polytech have access to new state-of-the-art flight simulator

“The new centre will be called mitho askiy kiskēyihtamowin, which is Cree for good learning through experiences on the land,” says Larry Rosia, Sask Polytech president and CEO.

“This is an exciting collaboration that will focus on land-based learning and will provide cultural awareness training and education about the ways and history of Indigenous people. We are thrilled to have the Prince Albert Grand Council and Saskatchewan Wildlife Federation as partners on this important centre located in northern Saskatchewan.”

Read more: Indigenous dental training program aims to improve care access in Saskatchewan

Instructors will teach students and camp participants how to live off the land, learn from the land and live in harmony with the land.

“This is a continued expansion of the original vision that brought Saskatchewan Polytechnic and the SWF together; to grow and encourage education, research, cultural and historical opportunities and advancements,” says SWF president David Yorke.

Click to play video: 'Some students from Saskatchewan Polytechnic are hoping to get gold on the world stage. ' Some students from Saskatchewan Polytechnic are hoping to get gold on the world stage. 
