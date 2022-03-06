Students at Sask Polytech have access to new state-of-the-art flight simulator

Send this page to someone via email

Those interested in becoming a pilot can now learn at Sask Polytech.

Saskatchewan Polytechnic recently announced the addition of a new state-of-the-art flight simulator.

The institution is upgrading its fleet with a new AL250 flight simulator.

Steven Pritchard, acting associate dean at Sask Polytech, says the new flight simulator will give students the best means of training and knowledge before flying for real.

The ALSIM flight simulator provides commercial pilot students programmable real-life scenarios that include flying in all kinds of weather and dealing with emergencies and standard operating procedures, risk-free.

Single and multiple engine aircraft will be taught to those who enroll in flight-related courses.

Because of shortages in pilots as of late, the school thought now is the best time to train some homegrown pilots to be ready to jump into the workforce.

For more information visit the Saskatchewan polytechnic website.