Saskatoon’s Joseph A. Remai donates $5M to Sask. Polytechnic

Over his six-decade career, Joseph A. Remai built thousands of condos, rental units, commercial and hotel properties in Saskatchewan.

Now, the Saskatoon businessman and philanthropist will help build future careers for students at Saskatchewan Polytechnic through the largest donation the institute has ever received — $5 million.

As a result, the School of Construction will now be known as the Joseph A. Remai School of Construction.

“I am passionate about education, Saskatchewan’s construction industry and our wonderful community,” Remai said in a statement.

He said many Sask. Polytech graduates have gained employment at his company and the hands-on experience, skills and strong work ethic they learn from the school makes them great employees.

The school’s president and CEO, Larry Rosia, called the donation an important event in the history of the institution. He said the donation will help the school support students and industry partners meet their education and business goals.

Remai was one of ten children who grew up on a farm near Carrot River. He completed an engineering degree before he started his construction career with his brothers Frank and John.

