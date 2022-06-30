Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: Saskatchewan reports 208 new cases, 3 new deaths

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted June 30, 2022 4:58 pm
For the week of June 19-25, 2022, health officials have reported 208 new cases, 3 new deaths, 119 patients are in hospital with four in adult ICU. View image in full screen
For the week of June 19-25, 2022, health officials have reported 208 new cases, 3 new deaths, 119 patients are in hospital with four in adult ICU. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Saskatchewan officials’ reported the latest COVID numbers Thursday, including more than 200 new cases and three deaths.

There were 208 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 out of 5,372 tests for the week of June 19-25. The test positivity in the Regina zone doubled from 3.4 per cent to 7.0 per cent.

The majority of laboratory-confirmed cases this week, 57.2 per cent, were among those 50 years and older.

Officials stated in the report that rates should be interpreted with caution because they do not include cases detected by home rapid-antigen test kits.

The province also reported three new COVID-19 deaths last week where one death occurred on June 18 but was reported this week.

Read more: Saskatchewan to move from weekly to monthly COVID-19 reports, 231 new cases reported last week

Story continues below advertisement

There were 168 new lineage results reported involving variants of concern (VOC), according to the epidemiology report. Officials said 100 per cent were Omicron. While no BA.4 sublineage was detected this week, BA.5 sublineage has increased this week to 3.6 per cent, compared to 1.1 per cent in the previous week.

Click to play video: 'Canada working closely with Moderna, Pfizer on COVID-19 vaccines targeting Omicron subvariants: Duclos' Canada working closely with Moderna, Pfizer on COVID-19 vaccines targeting Omicron subvariants: Duclos
Canada working closely with Moderna, Pfizer on COVID-19 vaccines targeting Omicron subvariants: Duclos

In hospital, there were 119 patients with COVID-19, including four in adult ICU. There are 10 patients under investigation to determine their conditions.

Trending Stories

“Vaccination remains the best protection against severe outcomes of COVID-19 infection,” according to health officials in the report. “From December 20, 2021 to May 21, 2022, unvaccinated individuals had a 3 times higher risk of hospitalization and 6 times higher risk of ICU admission and death compared to three-dose recipients.”

As of June 25, 86 per cent of people aged five years and older had received at least one vaccine dose and 81.2 per cent had completed a series, unchanged from the previous week. According to the epidemiology report, Regina is the only zone reporting over the Saskatchewan proportion for a completed series.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Indoor masking not required at USask starting July 4

During the week of June 19 to 25, the province reported, 3,429 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered. Of those, 214 were pediatric doses and 2,967 were booster doses. Health officials report that the total number of booster doses this week has declined compared to the previous week.

Three COVID-19 outbreaks were reported this week – all in the Regina zone – compared to two last week.

According to the epidemiology report, in the past six weeks 16 outbreaks occurred in long term care facilities, six in personal care homes, and three in group homes. Fifteen of the 25 outbreaks reported in the past six weeks are ongoing.

Click to play video: 'Sask. businesses looking to recover financially from COVID impacts' Sask. businesses looking to recover financially from COVID impacts
Sask. businesses looking to recover financially from COVID impacts – Mar 12, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagSaskatchewan Coronavirus tagsaskatchewan covid-19 tagSaskatchewan Health tagSaskatchewan COVID tagepidemiology report tagSaskatchewan Health Officials tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers