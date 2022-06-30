Retiring Waterloo police chief Bryan Larkin issues farewell message to community

Send this page to someone via email

After eight years on the job, Waterloo Regional Police chief Bryan Larkin will officially turned in his badge on July 3, leaving his post to join the RCMP.

Larkin spent 31 years in uniform, mainly with Waterloo, but also served as Chief of Police in Guelph for a stint, before taking the reins in the region.

Approaching his final day, Larkin issued a letter to the community, speaking kindly of both citizens and other members of the Waterloo service.

“Over the last eight years as your Chief of Police, I have seen tremendous growth in Waterloo Region,” he wrote.

“While people and priorities change, the one thing that will not change is the Service’s ongoing vision to build a better, stronger, safer, and more equitable Waterloo Region for all.”

He also took a moment to introduce the man who will temporarily fill his shoes while the police service board searches for a replacement.

“While it is not easy saying goodbye, I leave knowing that this community is in great hands under the tremendous leadership of your police service,” Larkin wrote.

“Please join me in welcoming John Goodman as the new Acting Chief of Police. Acting Chief Goodman’s contributions to law enforcement and his outstanding service to Waterloo Region will ensure a successful transition period until a new Chief of Police is selected in the coming months.”

The board says that it has hired a search firm to find a replacement for Larkin, who has been chief since 2014, after coming over form Guelph.

There has been no timetable provided yet on when that search could be completed.