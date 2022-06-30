Menu

Crime

Halifax man facing multiple sex charges, including child luring

By Jesse Huot Global News
Posted June 30, 2022 12:38 pm
Global News at 6 Halifax from June 29, 2022.

Halifax police say they have charged a man with child luring and other sexual offences after conducting a search in the city.

In a release issued on Thursday, Halifax Regional Police said investigators from the Internet Child Exploitation Unit conducted a search on Lynnett Road and seized several electronic devices.

Read more: Spouse of gunman to testify at N.S. shooting hearings but won’t be cross-examined

Police also say 40-year-old Joshua Earl Oliver of Halifax was arrested and he will appear in court at a later date.

Oliver is facing charges of luring a child, making sexually explicit material available to a child, making child pornography, possession of child pornography, and making arrangement to commit a sexual offence against a child.

No other details were provided by police.

