Halifax man facing multiple sex charges, including child luring

Halifax police say they have charged a man with child luring and other sexual offences after conducting a search in the city.

In a release issued on Thursday, Halifax Regional Police said investigators from the Internet Child Exploitation Unit conducted a search on Lynnett Road and seized several electronic devices.

Police also say 40-year-old Joshua Earl Oliver of Halifax was arrested and he will appear in court at a later date.

Oliver is facing charges of luring a child, making sexually explicit material available to a child, making child pornography, possession of child pornography, and making arrangement to commit a sexual offence against a child.

No other details were provided by police.

