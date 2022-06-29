Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Get a text about an unpaid parking ticket? It’s a scam, warns City of Vancouver

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 29, 2022 5:50 pm
Vancouver police are warning older adults to be wary of scammers claiming to be relatives in need of bail money after arrest. View image in full screen
The City of Vancouver is warning the public about a text message scam claiming to be about unpaid parking tickets. Global News

The City of Vancouver has issued a warning about a new text message scam looking to fool people into thinking they have unpaid parking tickets.

The messages appear to come from a B.C. phone number, with a “reminder” the recipient has an overdue ticket that must be settled, with a link to a website that looks like it belongs to the city.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: ICBC issues warning about gas relief rebate scam texts

“These text messages are not from the City of Vancouver,” the city warned. “We do not notify the public of fines through texting, media or social media.”

Trending Stories

Anyone who gets such a message is warned not to click the link or to provide any payment details. Recipients should report the messages to their phone provider and then delete them.

Click to play video: 'These are some of the common CRA scams to look out for' These are some of the common CRA scams to look out for
These are some of the common CRA scams to look out for – Apr 9, 2018

The scam shares similarities with a campaign earlier this year that saw fraudsters send text messages with false ICBC fuel rebates.

Read more: ‘Alarming’ new scam sees fraudsters come directly to seniors’ doors, Vancouver police warn

Story continues below advertisement

The scam messages are likely “phishing” attempts, in which fraudsters pose as an official agency to try and extract personal information or get someone to download malicious software.

You can find out more about phishing scams and how to protect yourself from the Better Business Bureau.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagFraud tagScam tagScammers tagFraudsters tagScammer tagFake parking ticket tagParking ticket scam tagphisihing tagvancouver parking ticket scam tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers