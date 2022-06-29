Police identify 2 men killed in Oshawa shooting that injured 3 others

Send this page to someone via email

Police have identified two victims who were killed in a shooting in Oshawa last weekend.

In a previous press release, Durham Regional Police said the incident took place at The BLVD, a restaurant and bar located on Simcoe Street North in Oshawa, at around 12:45 a.m on Saturday.

There were reports of shots fired and officers arrived to find a total of five men with gunshot wounds, police said.

One man was pronounced dead at hospital while the second later died of his injuries. Police said the remaining three men were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and were later released.

Police have now identified the deceased as 21-year-old Jaheim Spence from Toronto, and Joshua Connell-Wong from Oshawa.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who may have video is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

-with files from Global News’ Isaac Callan