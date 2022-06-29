Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police make arrest in fatal shooting at Alexander Avenue home

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted June 29, 2022 2:11 pm
A 37 year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in a fatal shooting at home on Alexander Avenue early Sunday. View image in full screen
A 37 year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in a fatal shooting at home on Alexander Avenue early Sunday. File / Global News

Winnipeg police have laid second-degree murder charges in connection with a fatal shooting at an Alexander Avenue home over the weekend.

Police were called to the home in the 500 block of Alexander Avenue around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, where 31-year-old Aaron Ashton McKay was found with a gunshot wound.

Read more: Winnipeg cops identify victim in fatal Sunday morning shooting

McKay was rushed to hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Police have previously said investigators believe there was a gathering of people at the home when the shooting occurred.

Click to play video: 'Arrest made in Kennedy Street killing, second suspect also wanted in previous homicide: Winnipeg police' Arrest made in Kennedy Street killing, second suspect also wanted in previous homicide: Winnipeg police
Arrest made in Kennedy Street killing, second suspect also wanted in previous homicide: Winnipeg police – Jun 16, 2022

On Wednesday, police said 37-year-old Leslie John Maracle of Winnipeg was arrested Tuesday afternoon.

As well as second-degree murder, Maracle has been charged with two counts of possession of a firearm contrary to a probation order.

Read more: One man dead after police shooting near Salter and Mountain

Police say the homicide unit is continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

