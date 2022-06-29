Winnipeg police make arrest in fatal shooting at Alexander Avenue home

Winnipeg police have laid second-degree murder charges in connection with a fatal shooting at an Alexander Avenue home over the weekend.
Police were called to the home in the 500 block of Alexander Avenue around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, where 31-year-old Aaron Ashton McKay was found with a gunshot wound.
McKay was rushed to hospital in critical condition, where he later died.
Police have previously said investigators believe there was a gathering of people at the home when the shooting occurred.
On Wednesday, police said 37-year-old Leslie John Maracle of Winnipeg was arrested Tuesday afternoon.
As well as second-degree murder, Maracle has been charged with two counts of possession of a firearm contrary to a probation order.
Police say the homicide unit is continuing to investigate.
Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
Comments