Winnipeg police make arrest in fatal shooting at Alexander Avenue home

Winnipeg police have laid second-degree murder charges in connection with a fatal shooting at an Alexander Avenue home over the weekend.

Police were called to the home in the 500 block of Alexander Avenue around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, where 31-year-old Aaron Ashton McKay was found with a gunshot wound.

McKay was rushed to hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Police have previously said investigators believe there was a gathering of people at the home when the shooting occurred.

On Wednesday, police said 37-year-old Leslie John Maracle of Winnipeg was arrested Tuesday afternoon.

As well as second-degree murder, Maracle has been charged with two counts of possession of a firearm contrary to a probation order.

Police say the homicide unit is continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).