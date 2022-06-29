5 more people facing charges related to drive-by shooting death of Montreal girl

Send this page to someone via email

Five more people are facing charges in connection with the drive-by shooting death of a 15-year-old girl in the city’s east end in February 2021.

SPVM Interim Police Chief Sophie Roy and Major Crimes Commander Paul Verreault made the announcement at a press conference on Wednesday. Mayor Valérie Plante was also in attendance.

“This morning, we arrested five suspects regarding the murder of Meriem Boundaoui,” said Verreault.

It’s alleged of the five new suspects, a 27-year-old man was directly connected to the death of Boundaoui. Police say he was in the same car as Salim Touaib, the 26-year-old charged with first-degree murder in the case on Monday.

“There was a conflict between two groups and the people we arrested today are in the same group,” Verreault said during an afternoon press conference. “The conflict escalated and lead to the sad events on February 7.”

Verreault also noted Boundaoui was “absolutely not” connected to the conflict.

The 27-year-old suspect will be in court on Thursday. Police say it will be up to the prosecutors to determine what charges he will face.

The four other people arrested are men between the ages of 22 and 27 and are each facing charges including assault, uttering threats and drug trafficking.

Mayor Valérie Plante thanked the SPVM for their work, saying she is grateful and impressed.

“Meriem Boundaoui was an innocent victim,” said Plante. “She was a young woman who was in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Their investigation still remains ongoing.