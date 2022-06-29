Hensall, Ont. man dies when truck strikes bridge on Tuesday night

Send this page to someone via email

A 27-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle collision near Hensall, Ont., on Tuesday night, according to provincial police in Huron County.

The OPP says emergency services were called to the scene of the crash on Rodgerville Road near Ausable Line at around 7 p.m.

They say police, paramedics and firefighters found a heavily damaged pickup truck that had collided with a concrete bridge abutment.

The driver, who was alone in the truck, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have identified the deceased as Evan Dickins of Hensall.

They say the damage to the bridge on Rodgerville Road has forced it to be closed temporarily.