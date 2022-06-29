Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Hensall, Ont. man dies when truck strikes bridge on Tuesday night

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 29, 2022 10:47 am
file photo View image in full screen
An OPP cruiser. OPP

A 27-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle collision near Hensall, Ont., on Tuesday night, according to provincial police in Huron County.

The OPP says emergency services were called to the scene of the crash on Rodgerville Road near Ausable Line at around 7 p.m.

Read more: Exeter teen charged after threatening message left at local high school

They say police, paramedics and firefighters found a heavily damaged pickup truck that had collided with a concrete bridge abutment.

Trending Stories

The driver, who was alone in the truck, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Read more: OPP recover over $250,000 in stolen property in southwestern Ontario

Police have identified the deceased as Evan Dickins of Hensall.

Story continues below advertisement

They say the damage to the bridge on Rodgerville Road has forced it to be closed temporarily.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
huron county opp tagHuron County news tagbluewater ontario tagBluewater news tagHensall crime tagHensall news tagEvan Dickins tagEvan Dickins dead tagEvan Dickins killed tagHensall man killed tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers