Crime

Exeter teen charged after threatening message left at local high school

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 7, 2022 11:22 am
file photo View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO. OPP

Provincial police in Huron County say a teen from Exeter has been charged in connection with an incident at a local high school last week.

According to the OPP, officers were called to South Huron District High School in Exeter on Friday after a “threatening” message that had been scrawled in one of the washrooms was discovered.

They say the officers subsequent investigation allowed them to identify and arrested the teen on Monday.

The 14-year-old is facing a charge of public mischief.

Police say he has been released and will appear in youth justice court in Goderich later this summer.

