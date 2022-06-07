Exeter teen charged after threatening message left at local high school

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial police in Huron County say a teen from Exeter has been charged in connection with an incident at a local high school last week.

According to the OPP, officers were called to South Huron District High School in Exeter on Friday after a “threatening” message that had been scrawled in one of the washrooms was discovered.

They say the officers subsequent investigation allowed them to identify and arrested the teen on Monday.

The 14-year-old is facing a charge of public mischief.

Police say he has been released and will appear in youth justice court in Goderich later this summer.