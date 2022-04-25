Youth arrested for threatening phone call to Goderich business: Huron County OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Huron County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a youth from Longlac, Ont., has been arrested and charged with mischief after a threatening phone call to a restaurant in Goderich, Ont.

The community of Longlac is North of Thunderbay and over 1300 km away from Goderich.

OPP say just after 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 22, officers responded to a business located on Bayfield Road in Goderich to investigate a threatening message received over the phone.

The restaurant was immediately evacuated, and police cleared the premise.

Following an investigation, police say the call was tracked to the Longlac area.

Members from the Greenstone OPP Detachment were able to locate and arrest a young person without incident, police say.

The 15-year-old youth has been charged with one count of mischief.

A court date has been scheduled for later this spring in Longlac.

