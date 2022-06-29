Menu

Crime

N.B. man sentenced to life in prison after 2021 death of intimate partner

By Jesse Huot Global News
Posted June 29, 2022 9:52 am
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia domestic violence services in high demand' Nova Scotia domestic violence services in high demand
There’s been higher demand during the pandemic for agencies that help people experiencing intimate partner violence. Those services are essential, but many say they’ve had to scale back from critical supports. Now, the push is on to expand resources for survivors once the pandemic is over. Alexa MacLean has more – Jan 14, 2022

A man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of 49-year-old Monique Gallien last year.

Daniel Jean, 55, was on June 20 sentenced to life in prison without eligibility for parole for 11 years. He had pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on May 17.

Read more: Second-degree murder charge laid in February homicide in Pont-Landry

Monique Gallien’s body was found by Tracadie RCMP on Feb. 24, 2021, near Chemin W. Gautreau, in Point-Landry.

Trending Stories

Police determined Gallien’s death was due to intimate partner violence. Jean was arrested shortly after her death and was charged with second-degree murder on March 1, 2021.

“Intimate parent violence is a complex issue that the RCMP takes very seriously. The RCMP works closely with community partners to try and crate a safe space for victims to seek help,” read the release.

