N.B. man sentenced to life in prison after 2021 death of intimate partner

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of 49-year-old Monique Gallien last year.

Daniel Jean, 55, was on June 20 sentenced to life in prison without eligibility for parole for 11 years. He had pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on May 17.

Monique Gallien’s body was found by Tracadie RCMP on Feb. 24, 2021, near Chemin W. Gautreau, in Point-Landry.

Police determined Gallien’s death was due to intimate partner violence. Jean was arrested shortly after her death and was charged with second-degree murder on March 1, 2021.

Story continues below advertisement

“Intimate parent violence is a complex issue that the RCMP takes very seriously. The RCMP works closely with community partners to try and crate a safe space for victims to seek help,” read the release.