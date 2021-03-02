Menu

Crime

Second-degree murder charge laid in February homicide in Pont-Landry

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted March 2, 2021 1:22 pm
A man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a homicide that occurred last week in Pont-Landry, N.B.

On Feb. 24 at around 2 p.m., RCMP were called to Chemin W. Gautreau where a body was found next to a vehicle.

On Tuesday, police said the body was that of 49-year-old Monique Gallien, from the Tracadie area.

Read more: RCMP investigating suspicious death in Pont-Landry, N.B.

“An autopsy determined her death was the result of a homicide,” said New Brunswick RCMP in a release.

On Monday, RCMP charged Daniel Jean from Pont-Landry with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Gallien.

The court ordered a five-day fitness for trial evaluation, before Jean is scheduled to return to court in Caraquet on March 8.

