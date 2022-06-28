Province takes more steps to combat chronic wasting disease

Send this page to someone via email

The province is taking more actions to prevent the spread of a deadly disease that impacts deer and other wildlife.

Chronic wasting disease was first detected in Manitoba last year in five mule deer along the Manitoba-Saskatchewan border.

CWD is an incurable, fatal disease that also effects elk moose and caribou.

And while no additional cases have been detected, the province is expanding what’s called a mandatory sample submission zone, which requires hunters in certain areas to provide samples of their harvested animal for testing.

And a strictly regulated and managed mule deer hunting season will be established.

Both changes will take place along the western and southern borders of Manitoba.

“Additional longer-term measures are needed to prevent any further spread,” said Maria Arlt of the province’s

Natural Resources and Northern Development Branch.

“If CWD spreads, it can become one of the greatest threats to populations of deer, elk, moose and caribou in Manitoba.”