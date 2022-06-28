Menu

Weather

Tornado warning lifted in Alberta, tornado watches remain in effect

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted June 28, 2022 10:33 pm
File photo. View image in full screen
File photo. Government of Alberta

Environment Canada issued a tornado warning for an area in south-central Alberta on Tuesday night.

The warning was lifted at 8:43 p.m., however, a tornado watch remained in effect for a number of areas in the region.

At 8:18 p.m., the weather agency said its meteorologists were “tracking a severe thunderstorm that is possibly producing a tornado.”

“Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible.”

According to Environment Canada, radar was indicating a “potential tornado near Carseland and moving to the northeast at 40 km/h.”

The weather agency noted the community of Namaka was in the path of the potential tornado.

“This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation,” Environment Canada said. “Take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

“If you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately.”

In an emergency alert, Wheatland County officials told people in the area to “seek shelter immediately in a basement or reinforced structure.”

“Get low and put as many walls between yourself and the storm as possible. Stay away from windows, doors and outside walls. If you are on the highway and cannot avoid the tornado, seek shelter in a ditch or ravine.”

At 8:26 p.m., the weather agency expanded the tornado warning to include the Siksika Reserve and said the community of Standard was also in the potential twister’s path.

For a complete list of areas in Alberta under a weather alert, click here.

Want your weather on the go? Download Global News’ Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad and Android.

More to come…

