Tornado warning lifted in Alberta, tornado watches remain in effect

Environment Canada issued a tornado warning for an area in south-central Alberta on Tuesday night.

The warning was lifted at 8:43 p.m., however, a tornado watch remained in effect for a number of areas in the region.

UPDATE, 8:45pm: the tornado alert for Wheatland County has ended. A severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect for the area. Large hail, strong wind gusts and heavy rain remain possible. Follow @AB_EmergAlert for further updates. #abstorm https://t.co/3cyFvXVBCn — Alberta Government (@YourAlberta) June 29, 2022

At 8:18 p.m., the weather agency said its meteorologists were “tracking a severe thunderstorm that is possibly producing a tornado.”

“Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible.”

According to Environment Canada, radar was indicating a “potential tornado near Carseland and moving to the northeast at 40 km/h.”

The weather agency noted the community of Namaka was in the path of the potential tornado.

“This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation,” Environment Canada said. “Take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

“If you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately.”

In an emergency alert, Wheatland County officials told people in the area to “seek shelter immediately in a basement or reinforced structure.”

“Get low and put as many walls between yourself and the storm as possible. Stay away from windows, doors and outside walls. If you are on the highway and cannot avoid the tornado, seek shelter in a ditch or ravine.”

At 8:26 p.m., the weather agency expanded the tornado warning to include the Siksika Reserve and said the community of Standard was also in the potential twister’s path.

For a complete list of areas in Alberta under a weather alert, click here.

