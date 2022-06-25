Two tornadoes spotted in central Manitoba on Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada confirmed two waterspout tornadoes were spotted near Pinaymootang First Nation Friday afternoon.

Their online reports says they were seen around 12 pm on Lake St. Martin, east of Pinaymootang First Nation.

There have been no reports of damage yet. They say waterspout tornadoes do not typically cause significant damage, but can still be dangerous to boaters.

They say both of these tornadoes were generated by weak rotation under quickly growing but weak thunderstorms.