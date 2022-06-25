Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Two tornadoes spotted in central Manitoba on Friday

By Abigail Turner Global News
Posted June 25, 2022 5:31 pm
Tornado pictured near Pinaymootang First Nation. View image in full screen
Tornado pictured near Pinaymootang First Nation. Submitted Runa Shorting

Environment Canada confirmed two waterspout tornadoes were spotted near Pinaymootang First Nation Friday afternoon.

Their online reports says they were seen around 12 pm on Lake St. Martin, east of Pinaymootang First Nation.

There have been no reports of damage yet. They say waterspout tornadoes do not typically cause significant damage, but can still be dangerous to boaters.

They say both of these tornadoes were generated by weak rotation under quickly growing but weak thunderstorms.

13
Two tornadoes spotted in central Manitoba on Friday - image View image in gallery mode
Runa Shorting
23
Two tornadoes spotted in central Manitoba on Friday - image View image in gallery mode
Runa Shorting
33
Two tornadoes spotted in central Manitoba on Friday - image View image in gallery mode
Runa Shorting
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment Canada tagWeather tagRain tagTornado tagThunderstorm tagwaterspout tagFairford tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers