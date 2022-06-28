Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Rainfall warnings issued for parts of central, northern Alberta

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted June 28, 2022 6:03 pm
File photo of someone carrying an umbrella. View image in full screen
File photo of someone carrying an umbrella. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Environment Canada issued rainfall warnings for parts of central and northern Alberta on Tuesday.

According to the weather agency, some areas in the west-central or northwestern parts of the province could receive 40 to 60 millimetres of rain by Wednesday.

“Rain will begin early this evening and will taper off Wednesday evening,” Environment Canada said on its website.

“Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.”

Story continues below advertisement

Other parts of central and southern Alberta were under a severe thunderstorm watch on Tuesday afternoon.

Trending Stories

READ MORE: Heat warnings lift in B.C., but southern Interior storms approach

While there were no flood warnings in effect across the province on Tuesday afternoon, a number of Alberta waterways remained under a high streamflow advisory.

For a complete list of areas in Alberta under a weather alert, click here.

Want your weather on the go? Download Global News’ Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad and Android.

Click to play video: 'Heavy rain in Edmonton area means more mosquito hatching' Heavy rain in Edmonton area means more mosquito hatching
Heavy rain in Edmonton area means more mosquito hatching
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment Canada tagWeather tagAlberta weather tagRainfall Warning tagsummer weather tagCentral Alberta weather tagRainfall Warnings tagNorthern Alberta weather tagAlberta rainfall warning tagAlberta rainfall tagAlberta rainfall warnings tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers