Rainfall warnings issued for parts of central, northern Alberta

Environment Canada issued rainfall warnings for parts of central and northern Alberta on Tuesday.

According to the weather agency, some areas in the west-central or northwestern parts of the province could receive 40 to 60 millimetres of rain by Wednesday.

“Rain will begin early this evening and will taper off Wednesday evening,” Environment Canada said on its website.

“Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.”

With 40-60 mm of rain expected by Wednesday evening the Hinton, Grande Cache, Whitecourt, Edson, Fox Creek, & Swan Hills ares are under a RAINFALL WARNING. Low lying areas are at risk of some localized flooding. #abstorm #abroads pic.twitter.com/iqD7YukyWf — Phil Darlington (@PhilDWeather) June 28, 2022

Other parts of central and southern Alberta were under a severe thunderstorm watch on Tuesday afternoon.

While there were no flood warnings in effect across the province on Tuesday afternoon, a number of Alberta waterways remained under a high streamflow advisory.

For a complete list of areas in Alberta under a weather alert, click here.

