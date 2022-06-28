Menu

Crime

Edmonton police charge man in 2019 death of 32-year-old woman

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted June 28, 2022 6:44 pm
CCTV image of Patricia Wendy Pangracs, last seen June 8, 2019
CCTV image of Patricia Wendy Pangracs, last seen June 8, 2019. Curtesy/Edmonton police

A 29-year-old man has been charged in relation to the 2019 disappearance and death of a 32-year-old woman whose remains were found east of Edmonton.

Patricia Wendy Pangracs was last heard from on June 8, 2019. She was reported missing on July 8 that year.

In August 2019, an extensive search was conducted in Strathcona County in relation to the woman’s disappearance.

Read more: Edmonton homicide detectives conduct rural search in relation to missing woman

The search involved 24 civilian searchers and five K9 teams, along with police and search and rescue. Police were focused on four parcels of land surrounding the intersection of Range Road 233 and Township Road 514.

Police said “a series of events preceding her disappearance” suggested Pangracs was in the area.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton Police expand their search for missing woman' Edmonton Police expand their search for missing woman
Edmonton Police expand their search for missing woman – Aug 10, 2019

On Sept. 27, 2019, remains were discovered in Strathcona County that were later determined to be those of Pangracs.

Read more: Edmonton police say new evidence confirms missing woman is dead

In a news release Tuesday afternoon, Edmonton police said Michael Blair is now charged with manslaughter and indignity to a body.

Police said Pangracs and Blair were known to one another. Investigators are not looking for any additional suspects.

